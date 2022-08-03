LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that a new website is being launched dedicated to the I-515/ Charleston Project.

The website will provide updates on lane restrictions, as well as information on construction. It will be updated regularly with traffic impacts and corresponding traffic control measures.

The project’s aim is to reduce crashes and travel time around the Charleston Curve, as well as improve mobility on Charleston Blvd at I-515. The project will widen I-515 by adding an auxiliary lane in each direction between Charleston and Eastern. It will also add additional turn lanes at the Charleston interchange and improve sidewalks and lighting for pedestrian safety.

Construction is anticipated to last into the Spring of 2024.

The website can be accessed at this link.