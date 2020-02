LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Thursday, NDOT began testing out new technology in the northwest valley. A sign is up at US 95 and Durango that can detect when someone is getting on the wrong side of the freeway.

The sign has flashing red lights to alert the driver.

This comes as Nevada sees a rash of cases. As of mid-February, NHP had gotten more than 100 calls of wrong-way drivers since the start of the year.

Studies in other cities have shown these signs reduce these crashes by 38%.