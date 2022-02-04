NDOT hiring for paid summer internships

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is accepting applicants through February for paid summer internships.

The internship program allows students to gain engineering and construction experience through on-the-job training in civil and environmental engineering. Students will work on highway construction, maintenance, surveying and asset management, traffic engineering, ADA compliance and civil rights, and environmental stewardship and bridge inspection.

Internships will take place from May to August 2022, and applications are being accepted through Feb. 28. Pay for the positions reaches up to $19 per hour, depending on education and experience. Applicants must be a high school graduate and currently enrolled in a college degree program.

Applicants are being accepted for positions in Las Vegas, Carson City, Reno, Elko, Ely, Tonopah, and Winnemucca.

Some positions may be closed sooner than the application deadline if many qualified applicants apply.

Applications can be submitted by searching “Public Service Intern” at careers.nv.gov.