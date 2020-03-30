NDOT encourages outdoor activity with ‘Walk and Roll Wednesdays’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is encouraging Nevadans to enjoy some outdoor activity with their new campaign, “Walk and Roll Wednesdays.”
NDOT says families are invited, while still maintaining social distance, to spend at least 20 minutes outside every Wednesday, and as many other days of the week as possible, being active.
Outdoor activities include walking, bicycling, hiking or other activities that can be done in family groups of 10 or less.
NDOT wants to remind families to practice social distancing of at least six feet from other members of the public and avoid touching any shared outdoor equipment. Be sure to practice healthy habits, like covering coughs and sneezes and washing hands immediately upon returning home.
Families can post photos of their “walk and roll” activities to social media by tagging NDOT at “@nevadadot” with the hashtag #WalkandRollNV.
With many families staying home to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, “walk and roll” offers a chance to be healthy while learning about safe bicycling and walking and further connecting as a family.
With more Nevadans walking and bicycling, NDOT offers the following traffic safety tips:
PEDESTRIANS/BICYCLISTS
- Plan your route.
- Always wear a helmet when riding a bike.
- Stay visible. Wear light and bright colored clothing. If you must be out at night, wear reflective clothing.
- Stay alert. Put your phone down and do not wear headphones.
- Walk on sidewalks. If no sidewalks are available, ensure that there is safe distance between yourself and passing vehicles and walk facing traffic.
- Children can ride their bicycle on the sidewalk. If riding in the street; please ride with traffic, obey all traffic laws and use proper hand signals.
- When possible, cross at a crosswalk. Only cross when safe to do so. Make eye contact with the drivers and make sure all cars have stopped before crossing.
DRIVERS
- Always drive attentively and obey the speed limit.
- When approaching crosswalks, reduce speed and be prepared to stop.
- Stop for pedestrians and bicyclists and wait for them to cross completely.
- Never pass a car that has stopped at a cross walk.
- Obey the three-foot rule: when passing a bicycle please allow for at least three feet of clearance between the vehicle and bicyclist.
- Be responsible and never drive distracted or impaired.