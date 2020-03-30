NDOT encourages outdoor activity with ‘Walk and Roll Wednesdays’

Woman feet running on road closeup on shoe. Young fitness women runner legs ready for run on the road. Sports healthy lifestyle concept.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is encouraging Nevadans to enjoy some outdoor activity with their new campaign, “Walk and Roll Wednesdays.”

NDOT says families are invited, while still maintaining social distance, to spend at least 20 minutes outside every Wednesday, and as many other days of the week as possible, being active.

Outdoor activities include walking, bicycling, hiking or other activities that can be done in family groups of 10 or less.

NDOT wants to remind families to practice social distancing of at least six feet from other members of the public and avoid touching any shared outdoor equipment. Be sure to practice healthy habits, like covering coughs and sneezes and washing hands immediately upon returning home.

Families can post photos of their “walk and roll” activities to social media by tagging NDOT at “@nevadadot” with the hashtag #WalkandRollNV.

It begins this week!

🚶‍♀️This Walk&Roll Wednesday, enjoy 20 minutes of (socially distanced) outdoor family activity.

Share by hashtagging #WalkandRollNV.

It’s a way to get some safe outdoor time while you #StayHomeforNevada.

Let’s do this! https://t.co/vczivhhgZv @NVHealthRespon1 pic.twitter.com/L9e9ATv9CI — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) March 30, 2020

With many families staying home to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, “walk and roll” offers a chance to be healthy while learning about safe bicycling and walking and further connecting as a family.

With more Nevadans walking and bicycling, NDOT offers the following traffic safety tips:

PEDESTRIANS/BICYCLISTS

Plan your route.

Always wear a helmet when riding a bike.

Stay visible. Wear light and bright colored clothing. If you must be out at night, wear reflective clothing.

Stay alert. Put your phone down and do not wear headphones.

Walk on sidewalks. If no sidewalks are available, ensure that there is safe distance between yourself and passing vehicles and walk facing traffic.

Children can ride their bicycle on the sidewalk. If riding in the street; please ride with traffic, obey all traffic laws and use proper hand signals.

When possible, cross at a crosswalk. Only cross when safe to do so. Make eye contact with the drivers and make sure all cars have stopped before crossing.

DRIVERS