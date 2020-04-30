NDOT cancels road work on US 95 due to material delays related to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Plans to temporarily close lanes on U.S. 95 next week for some road work had to be canceled because materials needed for the project are delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nevada Department of Transportation was planning to restripe the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes and install new signs, creating additional carpool entrance and exit points.

The closures would have taken place from May 4 through May 7. The work will be rescheduled at a later time, according to NDOT.