NDOT awards nearly $26M for Nellis Boulevard Improvement Project in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation awarded a $25.8 million construction contract to Las Vegas Paving Corporation to rehabilitate an aging 10-mile section of north and southbound Nellis Boulevard, also known as State Route 612, between Tropicana Avenue and Craig Road in Clark County. The project will remove and replace the existing pavement, with 103,000 tons of new blacktop or enough asphalt to pave over 9,000 average-sized driveways.

“These enhancements will rejuvenate a heavily traveled urban arterial with three school zones, creating a safer and more pedestrian-friendly corridor,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “This project will also generate 335 high-paying locally sourced direct, indirect, and induced jobs.”

Meanwhile, the Sahara Avenue, Charleston Boulevard, and Bonanza Road intersections will undergo full-depth asphalt repaving with streetlight replacements and signage improvements. Other work includes adding two push-button activated pedestrian mid-block crossings with overhead rapid flashing beacons at Newton Avenue and another just north of Cheyenne Avenue. New handicap-accessible ramps, sidewalks, and driveways are being installed while Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) facilities are added, and concrete medians are reprofiled.

Photo Courtesy: NDOT

This stretch of roadway averages 34,340 vehicles daily. NDOT says construction is tentatively scheduled to start in late November, with at least two lanes remaining open in each direction except between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday night through Friday morning, when the work zone will be squeezed down to one lane in each direction. The project is anticipated to wrap-up in mid-2022.

NDOT says motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.