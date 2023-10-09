LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation reminds drivers of upcoming and ongoing restrictions for the I-15/Tropicana Interchange Project in the Las Vegas Corridor.

The restrictions are as follows:

Tropicana Avenue over I-15 I-15 southbound offramp to Tropicana westbound closed until end of Phase 2 Tropicana onramp to I-15 northbound closed until end of Phase 2 Tropicana east- and westbound reduced to two lanes reduced to two lanes in temporary Diverging Diamond Interchange until end of Phase 2 I-15 southbound offramp to Tropicana eastbound closed until Summer 2024

Mainline I-15 Northbound I-15 reduced to four lanes until end of Phase 2 Northbound I-15 closed from 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16. Drivers will detour to Russell Road, west to Decatur, north to Flamingo, and back to I-15. Northbound I-15 closed from 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 to 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20. Drivers will detour to Russell Rd, west to Valley View, north to Flamingo, and back to I-15.

Harmon Avenue Two lanes open, east- and westbound Harmon between Jerry Lewis Way and Aria/Vdara Driveways until late 2023

Dean Martin Drive One northbound lane of Dean Martin Drive closed between Palms Center to south of Hotel Rio through end of 2023 One north- and southbound lane open between Jerry Lewis and Panorama Towers, nightly, Sunday through Thursday until December

Frank Sinatra Drive North- and southbound Frank Sinatra Dr reduced to one lane in each direction nightly from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following morning, Oct. 8 to Oct. 12.



I-15/Tropicana restrictions (Credit: NDOT)

I-15/Tropicana restrictions (Credit: NDOT)

I-15/Tropicana restrictions (Credit: NDOT)

Visit the I-15/Tropicana Interchange Project website for construction updates. For the latest state highway conditions, visit the Nevada Roads website or call 511 before driving