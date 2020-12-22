NDOT announces Southern Nevada freeway restrictions for NYE

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you plan on driving to the Las Vegas Strip this New Year’s Eve, there are a few freeway restrictions to be aware of. The Nevada Department of Transportation announced the following closures starting at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31:

North and southbound I-15 off-ramps at Tropicana Avenue/Frank Sinatra Drive, Flamingo Road

Eastbound Tropicana Avenue at Industrial Road/Dean Martin Drive

Eastbound Flamingo Road at Valley View Boulevard

Event stops on south side of Spring Mountain Road

NDOT says motorists who need to enter or exit I-15 can still do so at Spring Mountain and Russell roads, with Spring Mountain open to east and westbound traffic.

“Although the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the scale and scope of New Year’s celebrations, several additional visitors are still expected in Southern Nevada, with many of them welcoming 2021 on the Las Vegas Strip,” said Tony Illia, NDOT spokesman, in a news release. “As such, we are making several temporary road and highway ramp closures, thereby ensuring a safe and successful event for both motorists and revelers.”

The department notes restrictions will be lifted between 3 and 6 a.m. on January 1. They may also be lifted at the Joint Operations Center’s discretion.