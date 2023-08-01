LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The planned overnight closures of northbound I-15 for this week have been postponed.

Initially scheduled for the nights of Aug. 2, and Aug. 3, the closures between Russell and Flamingo roads were intended to facilitate the placement of girders for the new Tropicana Avenue bridge over I-15. A new date for completing this work has not yet been determined.

New overnight restrictions are as follows:

Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 Northbound I-15 will be reduced to two lanes between Russell and Harmon roads. Southbound I-15 will be reduced to three lanes between Flamingo and Russell roads.



Thursday, Aug. 3 at 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4 Northbound I-15 will be reduced to two lanes between I-215 and Harmon.



The I-15/Tropicana project is expected to continue until early 2025. For more comprehensive details about the project, visit the project’s official website.