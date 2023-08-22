LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced overnight lane restrictions and road closures for the I-515/Charleston Interchange Project in east Las Vegas.

I-515 Northbound: 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23 Northbound I-515 (U.S. 95) will be reduced to one lane between Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue for bridge expansion.

Pecos Road: 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 to 2 a.m. Wednesday, Aug, 23 Pecos Road will be closed under the I-515 bridge.

Mojave Road: 2:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23 Mojave Road will be closed under the I-515 bridge. This closure will occur after the earlier closure at Pecos Road reopens.

I-515 Northbound offramp to Eastern: 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23 and Thursday, Aug. 24 The I-515 offramp to Eastern Ave will be closed for concrete paving.



For project updates and information about traffic restrictions, drivers can visit the project website.