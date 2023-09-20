LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tropicana over the I-15 will be closed temporarily Monday night, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

From 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, Tropicana Avenue will be inaccessible between Dean Martin Drive and New York New York. In addition, the northbound I-15 offramp to east- and westbound Tropicana Avenue, as well as the Tropicana Avenue onramp to southbound I-15, will be closed.

The closure is necessary for cable removal, temporary signal installation, and refreshing the markings in the temporary diverging diamond interchange.

For construction updates, visit the I-15 Tropicana Project website.