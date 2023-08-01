LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced a new project to construct a truck climbing lane on northbound I-15.

The project will begin Monday, Aug. 7, and is scheduled for 200 working days. Its approximate completion is slated for the summer of 2024.

The new truck climbing lane will serve as a designated passage for general purpose traffic, making it faster to pass trucks and other slower-moving vehicles.

Spanning from approximately Milepost 82 to Milepost 83.5, just south of the town of Glendale, Nev., this development is aimed at streamlining traffic flow for all drivers. As the construction progresses, traffic control measures like speed reductions, shoulder closures, lane shifts, and occasional overnight lane closures will be in place to ensure safety and facilitate smooth operations.

Drivers should use caution while traveling through work zones and take alternate routes if possible.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit the Nevada Roads website or call 511 before driving.