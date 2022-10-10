LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — HOV hours of operation will be reduced from 24/7 operation as part of a pilot program.

Modified HOV hours will change from 24/7 to 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. operation daily, beginning Monday, Oct. 24, and will be evaluated over 18 months, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The hours were changed following preliminary data from a study in Southern Nevada monitoring traffic volumes, speeds, and HOV violation rates. The study found that traffic volumes on I-15 increase at around 5 a.m. every day and stay high until dissipating between 8 and 10 p.m. each evening.

Collected data will continue to be evaluated during the modified hours.

Once the evaluation is complete, final recommendations will be made on permanent hours of operation, according to NDOT.

“The pilot hours of operation are one way NDOT has worked hard to listen to the public

and find ways to improve the HOV lanes in Southern Nevada,” said NDOT Director

Kristina Swallow. “These modified hours are based on data collected from cutting-edge

traffic system technology and we look forward to evaluating the effectiveness of this

pilot over the next 18 months.”