LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced the upcoming lane restrictions and ramp closures for the ongoing I-515 (U.S. 95) project between Sunset Road in Henderson and Wyoming Avenue in east Las Vegas.

Sunday, Oct. 15 from 9 p.m. to Monday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m.

North and southbound I-515 reduced to one lane (left lane closed) between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue

Galleria Drive onramp to southbound I-515

Monday, Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. to Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 5 a.m.

Northbound I-515 offramp to Galleria Drive closed

Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. to Wednesday, Oct. 18

Tropicana Avenue onramp to northbound I-515 closed

Northbound I-515 right lane and shoulder closed at Tropicana Avenue

Wednesday, Oct. 18, and Thursday, Oct. 19 at 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Flamingo Road onramp to southbound I-515 closed

Southbound I-515 right lane and shoulder closed at Flamingo Road

For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.