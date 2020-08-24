NDOT announces lane closure on US-95 Northbound at City Parkway Monday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the left travel lane along northbound U.S. Highway 95 at City Parkway Monday night.

The two-hour lane closure, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., is needed for repairing an overhead digital messaging sign in downtown Las Vegas, NDOT says.

The agency asks that motorists use caution while traveling through the work zone and take alternate detour routes, if possible.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.