LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced upcoming ramp and lane restrictions on I-15 between the Las Vegas Spaghetti Bowl and Craig Road.

The lane restrictions are for a project which includes resurfacing the freeway, bridge rehabilitation, stormwater treatment vault repairs, and upgrades to the Intelligent Transportation System infrastructure, lighting, and signage.

Restrictions and closures include the following:

– The ramp from northbound U.S. 95 to northbound I-15 will be closed from Friday, March 31 at 9 p.m. to Monday, April 3 at 5 a.m.

– The ramp from southbound I-15 to north and southbound U.S. 95 will be closed from Friday, April 24 at 9 p.m. to Monday, April 17 at 5 a.m.

– Starting Tuesday, April 4, crews will begin paving the I-15 shoulder and outside lane between the Spaghetti Bowl and Craig Road. This will cause several weeks of overnight single-lane closures on northbound I-15 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

NDOT encourages drivers to use caution while driving through work zones and take alternative routes or detours whenever possible.