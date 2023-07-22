LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation has released its upcoming traffic restrictions for the Centennial Bowl Project in the northwest valley.

The ramp from eastbound CC-215 to northbound U.S. 95 will continue to be closed until 5:00 a.m. on August 2. First closed for emergency repair work, the closure will stay for scheduled bridge work.

CC-215 will be completely closed in both directions between Tenaya Way and Grand Montecito Pkwy from 9:00 p.m. on July 26 to 5:00 a.m. on July 27 due to crews needing to perform structure work on the CC-215 to U.S. 95 ramp overhead. Marked details will be in place.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit the Nevada Roads website or call 511 before driving.