LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation is accepting applications for paid summer internships throughout February.

The internship provides students with real-life engineering and construction experience with training in civil and environmental engineering. Interns will participate in highway construction, maintenance, surveying and asset management, traffic engineering, environmental stewardship, and bridge inspection and design.

Applications will remain open until Feb. 28, but applicants are encouraged to apply quickly because of limited space.

Internships will run from May to August 2023 and interns will be paid up to $19 per hour, “depending on education or experience,” NDOT said.

Positions in Las Vegas, Reno, Elko, Carson City, and Winnemucca are open as long as space lasts.

To submit an application, visit careers.nv.gov and search “Public Service Intern.” Applicants must be a high school graduate and currently enrolled in a college degree program.