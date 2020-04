LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) is looking to hire more medical staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

NDOC has launched their “Critical Hire Initiative,” which aims at hiring former medical staff and retirees who left in good standing and is looking to rejoin their ranks.

The agency is hiring correctional nurses, licensed practical nurses and mental health counselors.

If interested, NDOC asks that you please email “recruiter@doc.nv.gov”.