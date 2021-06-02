NDOC searching for walkaway inmate in Washoe County

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who walked away from a fire crew along Lake Tahoe in Washoe County.

Authorities say 42-year-old Ray Johannsen was working with a Nevada Division of Forestry fire crew near Sand Harbor on Wednesday. He was reported missing from the crew around noon.

Johannsen has been in the correctional system since August 25, 2020. He was originally sentenced to 16-40 months for attempting to traffic a controlled substance.

Johannsen was scheduled for parole next month.

He is described as follows:

5’10”

220 pounds

Brown eyes

Brown hair

Has a beard

Has many tattoos across his entire body

Authorities have dispatched search teams and they are still active in the area.

Anyone with information about Johannsen’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.