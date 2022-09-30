LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the resignation of the Nevada Department of Corrections director on Friday, a week after an inmate and convicted murderer escaped from NDOC custody.

Gov. Sisolak requested the resignation from Director Charles Daniels, a statement from his office said.

Six correctional officers were also on paid administrative leave following the prison break, according to the statement.

Daniels had been with NDOC since 2019. William Gittere, deputy director of operations, will now serve as acting director for the department.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at the Southern Desert Correctional Center when he escaped on Friday, Sept. 23.

8 News Now Investigators first reported about his escape around 11 a.m. Tuesday. NDOC officials then released a statement hours later confirming his escape. Later that day, they said he had actually escaped on Friday.

Duarte-Herrera had climbed out of his cell window and over a barbed-wire fence, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. He used acid to help erode the area securing his cell window so he could climb out, sources said, and also created a cardboard dummy to leave in his cell.

He was not recaptured until the following Wednesday evening while he had been about to board a bus to Tijuana. An employee at the bus stop recognized Duarte-Herrera and called 911.

Duarte-Herrera was convicted for the murder of Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio after a bomb hidden in a coffee cup exploded in a parking garage at the Luxor hotel in 2007.

The state is investigating the circumstances surrounding his escape “to ensure any lapses in protocol are immediately addressed,” according to the statement from Sisolak’s office.