NDOC: 70% of Nevada offenders currently held in private Arizona correctional center test positive for COVID-19

ELOY, Ariz. (KLAS) — Following testing at a privately-run correctional center in Arizona, the Nevada Department of Corrections found that 69 out of 99 offenders from Nevada tested positive for COVID-19. These offenders are held at the Saquaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona.

The Arizona facility houses federal, state, county and municipal inmates and detainees.

NDOC provided test kits to Saguaro staff, which tested the offenders on July 8, with results coming back earlier this week.

“At the time of testing, none of the offenders exhibited any symptoms of COVID-19 and they currently remain asymptomatic,” said Dr. Michael Minev, NDOC’s Medical Director. “No offenders have required hospitalization since testing positive for COVID-19. They are housed together in the same unit, with offenders who tested positive in separate cells than those who tested negative. The Nevada offenders do not have any contact with offenders from other states. They will remain under medical observation twice-daily.”

The offenders will be tested every 21 days until all test negative for the virus.

The Saguaro Correctional Center is run by CoreCivic, the same organization in charge of the Southern Nevada Detention Center in Pahrump. That facility is currently facing a lawsuit over the “inhumane conditions” inmates are currently dealing with during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the lawsuit, attorney Dee Sull alleges that 25 of her clients have tested positive for COVID-19 at SNDC.