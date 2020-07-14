NDE launches digital learning website to help students with online education

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Education (NDE) launched a new website Tuesday aimed to help kids in grades prekindergarten through 12 succeed in an online learning environment.

The website, called the Nevada Digital Learning Collaborative (NvDLC), features new tools and resources, such as curricular materials and instructional strategies, that will help students and educators.

The launch of the website comes as school districts across Nevada work through their reopening plans for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.

Since Nevada schools closed in March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, educators and students were forced to rapidly shift to distance learning. The NDE says this highlighted challenges including “the need to provide high-quality virtual instructional materials and professional learning opportunities for educators.”

The NvDLC site also provides virtual learning support:

Basics Such as: how to structure the day when digital learning.

Translate option tab on each page

Professional learning program for educators to hone their virtual teaching skills



“Educators, students, and families across the state demonstrated patience and perseverance as we all navigated the shift to distance education in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Digital Learning Collaborative website is not only responsive to the needs of our educators and students, but also acknowledges the critical role that parents, and families play in supporting learning every single day.” Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert

NDE has also launched the Nevada Digital Engineers. It’s a specialized team of educators, made up of experienced classroom, school, school administrators, and district leaders in the state, that will create content and provide virtual training and coaching to stakeholders, NDE says.

To view the NvDLC website click HERE.