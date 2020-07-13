NDA: Multiple cases of rabid bats found in Clark, Washoe Counties

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rabies has been found in bats across both Clark and Washoe Counties, according to the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) Animal Disease Laboratory. The lab has confirmed seven positive rabies cases in bats in Nevada’s two largest counties.

The NDA says rabies is most commonly found in bats, and bat activity tends to peak between the months of May and October throughout Nevada.

The agency urges that people or domestic animals who may have come in contact with any bats, dead or alive, should report it immediately.

Affected individuals should contact the NDA Animal Disease Lab or their local animal control agency before attempting to pick up a bat.

If an individual is asked to collect the bat for testing, they should carefully follow all instructions, including using heavy gloves to avoid potential bites.

“Always avoid direct contact with bats and don’t allow children or domestic animals to come in contact with bats,” Laura Morrow, NDA Animal Disease Lab supervisor, said. “If contact is made with any bats, contact your local healthcare or veterinary provider immediately.

Between 10 and 20 cases of bat rabies each year, according to the Animal Disease Laboratory. So far, in 2020, the lab has tested 179 bats, and seven were positive for rabies.

Rabies vaccination is required for dogs, cats and ferrets in Nevada. Pet owners are urged to have their pets vaccinated against rabies and maintain a regular vaccination schedule. Indoor animals should still be vaccinated, as bats can enter and exit residences unnoticed, the NDA said.