LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If the NBA indeed does expand to Las Vegas with LeBron James as the team’s principal owner, it’s a move that will take some time. The league’s financial outlook suggests two years before serious talks of expansion develop.

Most experts who follow and report on the league indicate NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and team owners want first to land a new television contract and then settle on a collective bargaining agreement the players’ union.

Once those deals are done, then Silver and the owners will discuss expansion, according to the most recent reporting.

James said Wednesday after his Lakers played an exhibition game against the Phoenix Suns at T-Mobile Arena that he’d “love” to bring a team to the city.

The TV deal with ESPN and Turner Sports runs through the 2024-25 season, and the labor deal with the National Basketball Players Association expires at the end of the 2023-24 season. Both the union and the owners can opt out of the current deal in December, however.

Silver has called Las Vegas a “great sports market,” and reports indicate the city and Seattle are the two leading candidates to land expansion teams. Seattle had the NBA’s SuperSonics from 1967 to 2008 before the franchise relocated to Oklahoma City.

“As I said before, at some point, this league invariably will expand, but it’s not at this moment that we are discussing it,” Silver said earlier this year. “But one of the factors in expanding is the potential dilution of talent.”

The more important issue is money; by waiting to settle its TV and labor deals, the league will be able to get a better handle on its finances and most likely charge a larger expansion fee.

Reports are each new team would be facing a fee of somewhere around $2.5 billion; the league’s last expansion team, the Charlotte Bobcats (2004) paid $300 million.

The TV contracts, which reportedly cover nine years and $24 billion, are expected to more than double, according to reports.

So, expect to wait before an NBA expansion team plays at T-Mobile Arena and shares the facility with the NHL’s Golden Knights.

When talk circulated at the NBA Finals in June that the league was thinking 2024 expansion, Silver brushed off the reports, calling them not true

