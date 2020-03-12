NBA suspends remainder of the season due to coronavirus concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NBA suspending season after Wednesday night’s games until further notice because of the coronavirus concerns.

In a press release, the NBA announced that a “player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder Chesapeake Energy Arena. At the time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.”

The NBA further added that all games will be suspended following Wednesday’s scheduled games until further notice and said it plans to use this “hiatus” to determine the plan moving forward in light of the coronavirus pandemic.