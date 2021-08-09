NBA Summer League returns to the valley, Aug. 8-17

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Sunday, the NBA Summer League returned to the valley after taking a year off, last year, due to the pandemic.

Nearly an entire season of games is played over a 10-day period in the month of August.

The Summer League games start out with 75 games but that wasn’t always the case.

Initially, the event started out small about 18-years ago with just a handful of teams.

In the first few years, some teams didn’t want to attend but now NBA team owners demand that their players join the summer event.

The slogan “See tomorrow’s stars today is true, as every NBA all-star today was once a rookie or a second-year player who played in the event.

8 News Now spoke with several enthusiastic fans who say they are glad to see the summer event finally return to the valley.

“Oh definitely I’m thrilled with the incoming talent. I’ve seen a lot of NBA players walking around. I know we are being cautious, but it’s a thrill.”

Another fan spoke about the safety measures being put into place at this year’s event.

“It’s a good feeling I really like all the safety precautions with it. It was almost back to normal it was good seeing all the NBA fans. It’s a nice crowd out here. I’m here from Atlanta. I came here to support the Hawks team. I saw them play yesterday. I’m a big Trey fan, I’m excited. I’m glad it’s back and I’m looking forward to the new season and check out some more summer league.”

Each team is set to play five games, and then they will find out where they rank, ultimately working toward crowning a champion.

This year, Memphis is the league’s defending champion.

The NBA Summer League wraps up on Tuesday, Aug. 17.