NBA Summer League returns to Las Vegas in August

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NBA announced its competition structure Wednesday for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 that will take place in August. The annual event was canceled last year.

There will be 30 NBA teams playing five games apiece during the 10-day, 75-game event that will take place Aug. 8 – 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion at UNLV campus. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Aug. 17.

Fans can visit NBAEvents.com to sign up for the latest information on MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021. Tickets for the event will go on sale June 23 and the complete game and broadcast schedules will be announced at a later date.