NBA offering players a ‘smart’ ring to track COVID-19

Local News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Oura

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The NBA is offering players a “smart” ring to track coronavirus as they head back the hardwood next month.

The maker of the Oura Ring says it can track a user’s health data and even predict if users are about to show symptoms of coronavirus infection.

The $299 ring is designed to monitor sleep, pulse, movement, heart activity and temperature.

There’s not much information, yet, on how well the device actually works for COVID-19.

The ring is one of several wearable devices being studied to see if they can detect COVID-19.

A team at Scripps Research is looking into the potential of the Apple watch, Fitbits, Garmin devices, Oura and others to see if they can accurately monitor a person’s baseline temperature, heart rate, sleep and daily movement, and use changes in that data to detect the early onset of an infection.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories