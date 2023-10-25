LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Basketball superstar Shaquille O’Neal announced a new initiative said to promote youth entrepreneurship at a Las Vegas Boys and Girls Club location, according to a Wednesday news release.

According to the news release, beginning Nov. 1, children in the United States can present their business concept for a chance at a $5,000 grant to bring the idea to life. Five applicants will be chosen for the grant.

“Now more than ever, young adults are looking for ways to create positive change in their communities, so we couldn’t be more excited to leverage the impact of our Shaq-a-Roni pizza to support the ventures of our young leaders,” said Jenn Garner, Senior Director, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, at Papa Johns.

The funds will come from a portion of the sales of the Shaq-a-Roni, an extra-large pizza covered in extra cheese and extra pepperoni, named after the 7’1″ NBA legend. O’Neal’s namesake pizza went on sale Tuesday at Papa Johns locations. According to the news release, the Shaq-a-Roni has been a fan-favorite item for the past three years.