LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The National Basketball Association (NBA) is giving back to the community with a newly renovated Boys and Girls Club space.

A ceremony was held Friday to celebrate the upgrades at the Donald W. Reynolds Clubhouse in Henderson.

NBA gives back to Henderson Boys & Girls Club on Dec. 8, 2023 (KLAS)



NBA gives back to Henderson Boys & Girls Club on Dec. 8, 2023 (KLAS)

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Los Angeles Lakers, Indian Pacers players visited The Boys & Girls Club on Dec. 8, 2023 (KLAS)

Some upgrades include new basketball hoops, a special mural, and digital scoreboards.

NBA players and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver were also in attendance to celebrate the newly renovated area.

“I remember we came here years ago for an All-Star game before there were any major league teams in town. Now of course we have the WNBA Aces here among these other first-rate top-notch teams,” Silver said. “Now bringing the In-Season Tournament here in addition to the summer league, it feels like just another home for the NBA.”

Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers players also spent time with the kids running drills and shooting hoops on Friday following the ceremony.