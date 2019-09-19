Navy finally confirms what the I-Team discovered, reported last year: Tic Tac UFO videos are real

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The United States Navy is finally confirming what the 8 News NOW I-Team discovered and reported last year: Footage captured by the Navy purportedly shows UFOs flying through the air.

The I-Team first revealed last in May 2018, that over a two-week period in late 2004, an unknown, 45-foot long Tic Tac shaped object played cat and mouse with the U.S. Navy off the coast of California. The mighty U.S.S. Nimitz aircraft carrier, and its support ships including the U.S.S. Princeton, carrying the most sophisticated sensor systems in the world, repeatedly detected recurring glimpses of the Tic Tac but were unable to lock on.

Since the Pentagon’s release of three UFO videos, armchair experts have speculated that maybe the objects are birds or balloons or something mundane. But last year the I-Team obtained an in-depth report prepared by and for the military, and it analyzes the so-called Tic Tac UFO using the most sophisticated sensor systems in the world.

The I-Team’s Chief Investigative Reporter George Knapp also interviewed the U.S. Navy pilot who was flying a plane when he had the UFO sighting.