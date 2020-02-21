Naval Academy Museum to feature Las Vegas model builder’s replica

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local model builder James Jim Twohig built a model of the U.S. Brig Niagara. The vessel was used in the War of 1812 and is a famous ship in U.S. Naval history.

The original ship was built in the Michigan wilderness on the shores of Lake Erie. Twohig’s ship model is 1:64 scale recreation of the flagship. Twohig’s model won multiple awards, including “Best in Show” and “People’s Choice Award.”

Twohig was a United States Air Force flight instructor and commercial airline captain.

He is a member of the Sun City Summerlin Model Builders Club who researched and built his model of the Niagara from 2015 to 2018.

Twohig’s model earned a “Museum Quality” description from his colleagues.

Due to the quality of his work, Twohig contacted the Naval Academy Museum to inquire about displaying his model.

The museum has an exhibit dedicated to Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry, who was the commander of the Niagara. While the exhibit features much detail from the original ship, it did not have a model of it.

In 2019, the museum accepted Twohig’s model as part of the exhibit. It is currently in the process of being transported to the museum in Annapolis, Maryland.