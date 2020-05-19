Natty Light giving free beer if you file taxes

(CNN) — Dreading doing your taxes? Natty Light, the beer company, wants to help.

If you end up using TaxAct when you file for your taxes, you can get a free case of Natty Light.

You have until July 15 to do so, so you don’t have to sweat it just yet.

The companies are teaming up to give you a some un-beer-lievable motivation.

The free case of beer will be delivered after the taxes are filed.

You just have to upload confirmation from TaxAct to the Natty Light website and then you will get a rebate for whatever Natty Light product you want.