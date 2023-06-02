LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The theory is that the hotel-casinos run Las Vegas. If that’s the case, the big-shot operators aren’t going to like the results of a survey by Planetware.com, the online platform dedicated to all things travel.

After analyzing nearly 8 million reviews on TripAdvisor of more than 9,000 hotels in 95 cities nationwide, the survey reveals Las Vegas as the 11th worst city for hotel service.

Key findings include:

10% of all Las Vegas hotels have TripAdvisor reviews with 1 or 2 stars.

Two Nevada cities made the list of cities with the worst hotel reviews ( Las Vegas at No. 56, and Reno at No. 65 ).

). Nationally, the most common bad reviews include an odor of smoke in the room, not enough toilet paper, thin walls and (ew) bed bugs.

Cities with the highest percentage of bad reviews (1- or 2-stars out of five) were considered the worst, according to a post at Planetware.com. The survey had two rankings, really: cities with the worst hotels and cities with the worst service.

The cities with the worst hotels were Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and tied for No. 2, Atlantic City and Virginia Beach, Virginia. In terms of the worst service, Miami Beach and Montauk, the resort destination on the eastern tip of New York’s Long Island, were ranked 1-2.

The full report is at Planetware.com.