Nation’s report card says CCSD achievement is comparable to, even better than other large districts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The nation’s report card is out on schools, and there’s some great news for southern Nevada. According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress Test, the Clark County School District is making the grade.

The report card revealed CCSD is comparable to or outperforming 27 other large urban school districts. The 2018-19 school year was the second year the district participated in the NAEP Trial Urban District Assessment.

Some of CCSD’s highlights from this year’s report card include:

Grade 4 Reading: scored same or higher than 80.8% of large districts

Grade 8 Reading: scored same or higher than 84.6% of large districts

Grade 4 Math: scored same or higher than 76.9% of other large districts

Grade 8 Math: scored same or higher than 69.2% in large districts

“It is encouraging that we are trending in the right direction on behalf of our children,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara in a press release. “This is another indicator of our progress with student achievement, but we have much work to accomplish. I am very proud of the dedication of our teachers, support professionals and administrators who are focusing on the district’s core value of student success.”

During the district’s first year of participation, it achieved similar results. The nationwide assessment system was developed by the U.S. Department of Education and has been administered since 1969.

For the full report, please click here.