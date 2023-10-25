LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The nation’s largest student farmer’s market is in Las Vegas.

In partnership with Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, nonprofit organization Green Our Planet’s semiannual Giant Student Farmers Market will be held at the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event will offer school garden-grown fruits, vegetables, herbs, and crafts. More than 500 students from 40 Southern Nevada schools will participate. A Formula 1 racing car also will be on display.

“It’s a great opportunity to see everything that the kids can do and to support their efforts,” said Commissioner Kirkpatrick.

The public is invited to the free event and parking is free.