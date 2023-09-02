LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings for Las Vegas on Sept. 2.

The flash flood warning is in effect for West Central Clark County until 5 p.m. PDT. The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for northeast Las Vegas, including Nellis, Sunrise Mountain, and East Lake Mead Parkway until 3:30 p.m. PDT.

The doppler radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across southwestern Clark County. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin soon.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Las Vegas, Blue Diamond, Mountains Edge, Enterprise, Southern Highlands, Spring Valley, Red Rock Canyon, Summerlin, The Strip, Paradise, Goodsprings, Spring Mountain Ranch, Red Rock Canyon campground, Sandy Valley, and The Lakes.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don’t drown.