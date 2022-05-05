LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — National Travel and Tourism week gets underway in the month of May, following a busy few months of travel.

In the month of March alone, the Las Vegas Convention and Vistors Authority reported that 3.3M visitors made their way to Las Vegas.

The LVCVA cites the variety of resorts, nightlife, and the growing list of residencies as reasons that bring tourists back to visit.

8 News Now spoke with Mathew Nolan and Annette Morales who are visiting from New York.

“I love Las Vegas, it is Mother’s Day weekend and my mom is with me and it’s our anniversary,” Morales said. “There is always something to do, something different to do in every hotel.”

The couple says they decided to take advantage of all the sights by hopping aboard scooters.

“If you are walking in this heat and carrying luggage.. we are heading to old vegas. We will be there in an hour in our scooters,” Nolan said.

As tourists begin to pack the Strip, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week and says it is the best time to be in Las Vegas.

Lori Nelson-Kraft is the senior vice president of communication at the LVCVA and described turnout numbers so far this year.

“Here at the convention center, we have more shows on the books in 2022 than we did in 2019. However, I will couch that with, attendance is still down,” she said.

International travel which makes up 15% of overall visitation is still not back, even after Harry Reid International restored 16 international locations.



But the future is bright as proven by Las Vegas celebrating a massive achievement.

“The NFL has never awarded one city three marquee events. Vegas hosted the Pro Bowl, and just came off a successful NFL Draft, and we have the Superbowl on the horizon,” Kraft added.

The LVCVA also gives thanks to the more than 165,000 hospitality workers for their efforts.

On top of the daily events in Las Vegas a lot of excitement is on the horizon as Formula One also heads to the valley.