‘National Teacher of the Year’ honored at her Las Vegas school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — National Teacher of the Year Juliana Urtubey was honored at a celebration at Kermit R. Booker Sr., Elementary School Thursday.

Urtubey talked to 8NewsNow’s Sherry Swensk this morning about the award. She described the things she does in her classroom that caught attention and set her apart.

Among the dignitaries set to attend the event are Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen, Rep. Susie Lee, Rep. Dina Titus, three Clark County School District trustees, Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara and Booker Principal Dr. Jose Silva.