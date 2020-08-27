National sports boycott sparks concern for Las Vegas economy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As professional athletes announced their boycott of games to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake Wednesday, 8 News Now dug into all sides of the issue, including the effect on our local economy.

While the move to cancel games to demand racial justice is both earnest and important, it will have an impact on businesses in a city like Las Vegas.

8 News Now spoke with local bettors Patrick Casale and Adam Lewis about the difficulties they’ve faced since sports shut downs first started earlier this year.

“I think if they shut this down again,” Casale said. “I don’t know what to expect.”

They’re just a few of many who’ve faced difficulty, as professional bettors and sports book employees alike feel the impact of these unexpected changes.

“With COVID, this has been the first time we have struggled,” Casale explained. “It’s all about chemistry, and with the shutting it down and starting it up, you don’t really get the groove.”

The latest Nevada Gaming Control Board report, released Wednesday, showed a 26% drop in winnings compared to July 2019.

“For Las Vegas specifically, it can’t handle this,” Casale added, speaking on the possibility of another pause in playing. “It could be very crippling.”

They said at this point they are concerned for the future, but hope our city can once again survive as these athletes stand up and demand a concrete difference.

“It’s something that you listen to,” Lewis said of the current movement. “”You hear and you really want to support the organization.”

Several casino companies, including BetMGM and Station Casinos Sports House announced that they will refund affected bets on impacted markets after Wednesday’s postponement.