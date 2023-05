LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On May 31, everyone is encouraged to wear their best smile. After all, some say it takes more muscles to frown than smile and even though that is debated, smiling is just good for your overall mood.

One way to have a great smile is to keep up on oral hygiene. Las Vegas Dentist Dr. Nicole Mackie stopped by the 8 News Now studios to talk and show some ways you can improve