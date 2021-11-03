National Restaurant Association, White House task force meet due to supply chain challenges

FILE — Containers are stacked at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach in Calif., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. California state lawmakers held a joint legislative hearing at the Capitol in Sacramento, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, to discuss the supply chain disruptions. While congestion at the state’s ports have slowed deliveries of imports, it’s also made it harder for the state’s farmers to export crops to markets in Asia. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In the past few months 95% of restaurants across the nation have experienced significant supply delays or shortages in recent months, that’s according to the National Restaurant Association and a recent survey it conducted.

The association and several of its members recently met with the White House Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force regarding the challenges restaurants are facing.

As an outcome of the meeting both parties took part in, the association sent a letter to President Biden, highlighting how supply chain challenges and inflation are weighing down the industry rebuilding since the pandemic first hit.

The association asked representatives of the task force for help in creating solutions that will have a lasting impact.

Some of the other points made in the letter addressed to President Biden are listed below:

75% of restaurants have made menu changes because of supply chain challenges

Wholesale food prices increased sharply in September, posting the highest 12-month increase since 1980

Restaurant commodity prices are soaring with beff up over 57%, fats and oils up nearly 40% and eggs up nearly 40%

Menu prices have risen nearly 5% in the last year alone.

The association also cited the hot topic of labor shortage impacting the supply chain as a whole and “wreaking havoc on the restaurant industry.”

The letter goes on to list the shortage of truck drivers, the backlog at ports, and people to unload shipping containers, are all contributing to the increased costs, and delayed shipments.

The association went on to list a number of solutions to combat the shortage supply issue, including allowing more young people to enter the trucking industry as drivers, as the average age of a long-haul driver in 2018 was 55 years old. Currently, high school graduates cannot join the trucking industry until reaching the age of 21 due to federal regulations.

The association also urged the Biden administration to consider opening more markets and eliminate barriers surrounding the importation of food and animal products.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3 California state lawmakers held a joint legislative hearing at the Capitol in Sacramento, to discuss the supply chain disruptions.

While congestion at California ports has slowed deliveries of imports, it’s also made it harder for the state’s farmers to export crops to markets in Asia.