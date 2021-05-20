National Rescue Dog Day is perfect time to give a pet a forever home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’ve been thinking about adopting a pet, now is your chance. It is National Rescue Dog Day.

Today we are recognizing how many dogs are waiting for their forever home.

“We have about 70 dogs waiting for homes right now. And what perfect day to come in and schedule that appointment and find your new best friend,” said Kelsey Pizzi, Communications Manager, The Animal Foundation.

The Animal foundation showed off a few adoptable dogs, a littler of Kardashian puppies, the dog training program, and the kitten nursery.

If dogs aren’t your thing, she says they have plenty of rescue kittens to foster and adopt.