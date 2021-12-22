National report gives CCSD failing grade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A national report is ranking the Las Vegas area as the second-worst in the nation when it comes to school quality.

The report “America’s Best and Worst Metro Areas for School Quality” was done by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute and U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The 27-page report compares school quality for America’s metro areas and looked at a variety of factors including standardized test scores prior to the COVID pandemic, overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages, funding distribution, and graduation rates.

The report ranked Las Vegas 49th out of 50. Hawaii held the bottom spot.

Nevada PTA President Rebecca Garcia discussed the rankings.

“And the quality of the district is something that eventually impacts everyone even if you don’t have a child in school,” Garcia said. “Much of the quality of schools is zip code depedent. So the quality of the neighborhood you live in often ditacts and often impacts the quality of education your kids get. Which should never be the case for children which have no say in any of that. So I think that is really the struggle.”

CCSD released the following statement in response to the report.