National recreation area fire crews begin pile burning of overgrown vegetation to reduce wildfire dangers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As part of Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s hazardous fuels reduction

efforts, Spring Mountains National Recreation Area’s (SMNRA) fire crews began pile burning in February and will continue until May 2021. Prescribed fire is the planned application of low-intensity fire to an area by fire and fuel specialists to keep forests healthy and reduce wildfire threats.

WHY PILE BURNING?

According to the national forest agency, prescribed fire is one of the most efficient tools used for active forest management. After years of fire exclusion, the agency says the ecosystem needs periodic fire or it becomes unhealthy. Trees become stressed by overcrowding, fire-dependent plant and animal species disappear, and flammable fuels build up and become a hazardous and unwanted wildfire threat.

Today, the prescribed pile burning will be taking place in the Potosi project area, located off Nevada State Route 160 by mile marker 19. The forest agency says smoke may be visible from State Route 160 and in the community of Mountain Springs.

The national forest agency says prescribed fire using pile burning of understory, underburning and broadcast burning is a proactive tool used to achieve a number of purposes include:

Protects communities from catastrophic wildfires by reducing hazard fuel build up including dead wood, unhealthy and overcrowded trees, thick layers of pine needles and continuous brush fields.

Gives firefighters a safer place to engage in the event of a wildfire. Treated landscapes slow fire spread, giving more opportunities for firefighters to be successful in suppression operations.

Recycles nutrients back to the soil, preparing the land for new growth and promoting its health.

Minimizes the spread of pests, insects, and disease.

Creates diversity needed by plants and animals, providing new forage for game and improving wildlife habitat.

Promotes the growth of trees, wildflowers, and other plants. Many native plant and forest communities need fire for their germination and growth. Seed contact with bare soil, such as that exposed by fire, is necessary for some species to naturally regenerate.

An efficient, cost-effective way of maintaining the integrity of hazardous fuels reduction treatments that have taken place in the past.

PILE BURNING SCHEDULE AND REQUIRED CONDITIONS

The actual days of ignition for pile burning will depend on several factors including appropriate

humidity levels, wind speed and direction, temperature, and fuel moisture.

Burns only occur on days when weather conditions exist for smoke dispersal, according to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

POSSIBLE PILE BURNING LOCATIONS

• The Kyle Borrow Pit – Roughly two acres of pile burning is planned near mile marker 5 off of Nevada State Route 157 (Kyle Canyon Road), across the road from the Forest Service Fire Station.

• The Lee Canyon Borrow Pit – Roughly two acres of pile burning is planned along the north side of the road near mile marker 7 on Nevada State Route 156 (Lee Canyon Road).

• Cathedral Rock Picnic Area – Roughly three acres of pile burning is planned on the upper area of the Cathedral Rock Picnic Area at the end of Nevada State Route 157 (Kyle Canyon Road).

• Potosi Hazardous Fuels – Roughly 400 acres of pile burning is planned near mile marker 20 on Nevada State Route 160, one mile south of Mountain Springs.

• Camp Stimpson – Approximately 20 acres of pile burning is planned near mile marker 6 on Nevada State Route 158. One-half mile Northwest of Deer Creek Picnic Area.

AIR QUALITY CONSIDERATIONS

“Air quality considerations are an important part of prescribed fire, and each fire prescription is

planned to disperse smoke rapidly and reduce lingering haze,” said Fuels Specialist Josh Thalacker.

“Before each prescribed fire is ignited, fire managers will get approval from the local air quality district in which the burn is to take place,” added Thalacker.

HOW IT WORKS

All prescribed fires are conducted by trained and qualified professionals experienced in fire behavior and fire management techniques.

Fire managers create a burn plan, which includes smoke management details, fire control measures, acceptable weather parameters, and equipment and personnel needs.

Fire crews divide large landscape burns into blocks of land over multiple days. This allows them to

halt burning activity within those areas if anything is out of the pre-established prescription conditions, such as too much wind. Crews are able to start again when conditions are more acceptable.

During pile burning, hand or machine cut vegetation are stacked into piles and given time to dry out. The piles are then lit during the fall, winter and spring when conditions allow, reducing the damage to the remaining trees and confining the fire to the footprint of the pile.

For understory burning, fire crews implement a low to moderate intensity fire through an area under the forest canopy to reduce surface fuel loading such as grass, shrubs, needle cast, and small trees. This is generally used following a pretreatment such as thinning or pile burning to further reduce the understory fuel loading, according to the national forest agency.

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest says not call 911 about burning in the areas referred to above. Local fire departments have been made aware of these pile burning activities.

