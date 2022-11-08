LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friday is a free day at National Parks, where the entrance fee is waived for Veterans Day.

Among the options nearby: Red Rock National Conservation Area, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Death Valley National Park, Zion National Park, Great Basin National Park, Mojave National Preserve and Grand Canyon National Park.

A news release from Death Valley National Park notes that veterans are now eligible for a free lifetime federal lands pass.

“On Nov. 8, the Biden-Harris Administration announced that veterans of the U.S. Armed Services and Gold Star Families can obtain a free lifetime pass to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites spread out across more than 400 million acres of public lands, including national parks, wildlife refuges, and forests,” according to the news release.

“The new lifetime pass for veterans and Gold Star Families is in addition to the free annual Military Pass that has been available since 2012,” the news release states.

Veterans can present one of the four forms of acceptable ID (Department of Defense ID Card, Veteran Health ID (VHIC), Veteran ID Card, or veteran’s designation on a state-issued US driver’s license or ID card) at participating federal recreation areas that normally charge an entrance fee. Gold Star Families self-certify they qualify by printing and presenting a voucher from NPS.gov.