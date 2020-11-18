National Park Service seeks public comment on revised Lake Mead road improvement plan

In this July 20, 2014 file photo, a bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line near Hoover Dam on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Park Service is seeking public comment on a revised Environmental Assessment (EA) to evaluate the impacts of improving the existing Willow Beach Road, which provides visitors with access from U.S. Highway 93 to the Willow Beach developed area within Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

This EA evaluates three alternatives for managing Willow Beach Road, describes the environment that would be impacted by the alternatives and assesses the environmental consequences of implementing the alternatives.

Under the no-action alternative, the current management of Willow Beach Road would continue with no planned management changes to the road.

Under the Jumbo Wash alternative, portions of the road would be widened, and the existing road would be removed from a narrow canyon and realigned to cross over a ridgeline adjacent to Jumbo Wash, which would require the construction of two bridges.

Under the northern alignment, which is the preferred alternative, portions of the road near the entrance station would be widened, and a new road would be constructed along a ridgeline located north of the existing road. This alternative reduces the amount of road located within the floodplain. The road would also include three pullouts and a scenic overlook.

Upon conclusion of this EA and decision-making process, one of the alternatives will become the long-term management option for Willow Beach Road.

Comments may be submitted electronically on their website.

Written comments should be mailed to Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Compliance Office, 601 Nevada Way, Boulder City, NV 89005. Comments must be received by December 20, 2020.