National Park Service seeking witnesses to domestic violence incident

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Federal agents are looking for witnesses who can provide information into a domestic violence incident that occured in Lake Mead National Recreation Area last summer.

According to the National Park Service, a woman was assaulted by her boyfriend on July 25, 2020 in the Sandy Cove area outside of Callville Bay. Nearby people witnessed the incident and were able to get the woman on their boat and back to Callville Bay Marina. Authorities are hoping to find those witnesses or other witnesses who can provide information about what happened.

The case is being investigated by special agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch.

A witness can remain anonymous. Here is you you can contact authorities to provide more information. Call or text the the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009, or go online to this link to submit your tip. You can also email nps_isb@nps.gov.