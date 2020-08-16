National Non-Profit Day shines light on local organizations helping those in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Groups around the nation and right here in the Las Vegas valley will celebrate National Non-Profit Day on Monday, August 17. It’s a chance to highlight organizations helping those in need in the community.

“Help of Southern Nevada [has] been in the community for over fifty years and there are other nonprofits that have been working very long and hard to maintain their services,” said Abby Quinn with Help of Southern Nevada. “We are filling the gaps, we are seeing what is needed in the community.”

The local nonprofit helps everyone from the unborn baby to the senior citizen, and helps them become self-sufficient. They’ve done this through a variety of ways like direct services, training and referral to community resources.

Now, because of the coronavirus pandemic, they’re helping people keep a roof over their heads.

Quinn says they’ve had to approach these cases differently, and much more carefully because they’re interacting directly with individuals.

“We are dealing with very vulnerable individuals and families. We are just trying to be as safe as possible, temperature checking and making sure everyone is masked up,” Quinn added.

She says the extra cost of PPE can be a challenge, especially when it is compounded with sustaining operating budgets. She also says they depend on donations to make it all possible.

“Nonprofits are important because they take care of the community residents that need the most help, or are the most vulnerable. We have to take care of each other so that Southern Nevada can be the best it can be,” she said.

During these hot summer months, the nonprofit is accepting water donations at the HELP of Southern Nevada Framing Hope Warehouse, located at 1600 Flamingo Road, every Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until August 31. You can click HERE for monetary donations.

As the summer starts to close out, HELP will begin shifting focus to holiday-centric fundraisers and assistance.

With so many out of work due to the pandemic, not everyone can give a donation to a nonprofit. So, Quinn suggests sharing information about your favorite non-profit on social media.